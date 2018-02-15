Ser’Darius Blain: 5 Things To Know About The First Actor Cast In The ‘Charmed’ Reboot

Yes, the ‘Charmed’ reboot is happening — and it finally has it’s first cast member! Here’s everything to know about Ser’Darius Blain.

1.) Ser’Darius Blain, 30, has just been announced as the first actor cast in the highly anticipated ‘Charmed’ reboot. His character, Gavin, is described as the “ideal boyfriend” to one of the currently not cast Halliwell sisters, reports our sister site, Deadline. He is also described to be “funny, mellow and in touch with his emotions” — as well as an aspiring filmmaker. Ser’Darius and the cast that joins him on The CW’s reboot of Charmed have big shoes to fill, so we’re excited to see what they come up with!

2.) You recently saw him alongside The Rock in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’. Ser’Darius played Young Fridge, a role he shared with the hilarious Kevin Hart in the Jumanji sequel. While critics were skeptical about the second film in the franchise, it has grossed nearly $900 million in box offices all over the world. That’s a massive success for a movie that only cost $90 million to make, according to Box Office Mojo.

3.) Ser’Darius began acting when he was only 12 years old. It all started when he helped his mom, a middle school English teacher, rewrite a school play. In 2007 he attended Actors, Models & Talent For Christ in Atlanta, Georgia, which led him to the New York Conservatory for the Dramatic. Ser’Darius starred in his first movie after being cast in 2009’s Suckerpunch!

4.) He has at least four big projects in the works aside from ‘Charmed’. One look at Ser’Darius’ IMDb page reveals that he’s been a very, very busy guy lately! Charmed aside, Ser’Darius has three movies to be released in 2018 alongside some huge names. There’s The Last Full Measure which stars Sebastian Stan, Bolden which stars Ian McShane, and Beneath the Leaves with Mira and Paul Sorvino.

5.) Ser’Darius credits his family and team for raising him up in Hollywood. “I was very lucky to have a father who took me to church. I was raised with moral principles that would not be shaken in hard times. And mentorship is huge — it’s really important to be around people who have been where you’ve been, people you look up to and who will keep you strong,” the young actor told Backstage.com when asked how he is able to maintain such a level head.

