Jordan Mauger: 5 Things To Know About The Newest ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Hunk

The swoonworth Jordan Mauger is heading to Vermont for ‘The Bachelor Winter Games.’ Before the all-new episode, here’s what you need to know about this hunk from New Zealand!

1. Jordan Mauger got death threats after breaking things off with winner Fleur Verhoeven. Jordan, 34, was the star of season two of The Bachelor New Zealand in 2016. He chose Fleur Verhoeven in the end, but things ended quickly between them. Jordan wasn’t emotionally invested in any of the women, and he flipped a coin to decide who he would choose. After the dramatic breakup, Jordan received death threats from angry fans. “The worst words imaginable, I got them,” Jordan told ET. “Things like ‘You should go kill yourself,’ and, ‘You’ll never find someone.’ I had friends call me in tears because they’d been online in word battles with absolute fu**wits.”

2. He’s worked on some hit shows and with A-list stars! He worked as an assistant director on Ash vs Evil Dead and appeared in two episodes of The Shannara Chronicles. Jordan was also a production runner for The Light Between Oceans starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. According to Daily Mail, he also worked with Margot Robbie and Chris Pine on the 2015 movie Z for Zachariah. The guy’s got quite a resume!

3. He’s got nothing but nice things to say about The Bachelor Winter Games contestants. Jordan told ET that he got to know “gorgeous” Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti and bonded with Lesley Murphy over traveling and sports. He became close friends with Bachelor New Zealand alums Ally Thompson and Lily McManus.

4. He found love on Winter Games! “I did get the experience I hoped for on the show and the highlight was being emotionally mature, vulnerable and allowing someone to connect with me on that level,” he told ET. He wouldn’t say who the lucky lady is, but many assume it’s Lily. He posted an Instagram photo of her on Jan. 14!

5. He’s a proud uncle! Jordan posts the most adorable photos of his nieces and nephews on Instagram and always hashtags #unclejord. So cute!

The Bachelor Winter Games airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

