Iman Shumpert: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Teyana & Iman’ Star & NBA Baller

Here’s everything you need to know about NBA star, Iman Shumpert, before his new show, ‘Teyana & Iman’ premieres on Vh1!

1.) Iman Shumpert, 27, is the shooting guard/small forward on the Sacramento Kings. Originally from Oak Park, Illinois, Iman’s professional basketball career started in 2011 when he became the 17th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the NBA draft. In 2015, after multiple injuries, Iman was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Three years later in February 2018 he was acquired by the Sacramento Kings, where he currently plays as of the date this article was published.

2.) He’s married to singer/model/dancer, Teyana Taylor. Iman and Teyana’s relationship has been highly publicized, especially after they were forced to deliver their daughter, Junie, in the bathroom inside their home. Teyana later revealed on Instagram that she went into labor three weeks early in the bathroom, and that Iman helped deliver their daughter with his bare hands. The couple also starred in the music video for Kanye West‘s “Fade”, which showed them engrossed in some very passionate shower sex.

3.) Iman has suffered a number of serious injuries. During the 2009-10 basketball season while playing basketball at Georgia Tech, Iman underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the damaged meniscus in his right knee. In 2012, while playing for the Knicks, Iman suffered a tear in his ACL and meniscus in his left knee, which took him out of the game for the season. Two years later he dislocated his shoulder, and in 2017 he underwent another knee surgery before joining the Sacramento Kings.

4.) Iman and Teyana have their own reality show on Vh1. Teyana & Iman is set to premiere on Monday, February 19 at 9/8c. The show will follow the newlyweds as they raise the little girl, Junie, who was a focal point of the show’s preview. As you can see in the video above, both Iman and Teyana are excited to show what real “black love” looks like to the world!

5.) He occasionally dabbles in rap music. Iman released a song called “Knicks Anthem” while playing for the team in 2012. The following year he also released a song called “Dear Kendrick” which was reportedly a response to verse Kendrick Lamar sings in Big Sean‘s “Control”.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to watch Iman and Teyana’s new show on Vh1? Comment below, let us know why or why not!