The Boyz: 5 Things To Know About The K-Pop Group Performing At The Olympics

THE BOYZ are one of the K-pop groups given the honor of performing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and we’ve rounded up the most vital facts about them here!

1. The group is one of the newest ones on the scene. THE BOYZ made their debut in December 2017 on Cre.ker Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, and quickly gained a devoted fanbase. Their EP The First dropped on Dec. 6, with “Boy” as the lead single. You can stream the album below!

2. THE BOYZ consists of twelve members! Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Hwall, Sunwoo, and Eric are all talented vocalists, dancers and rappers in their own right. Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of the group.

3. Various members of THE BOYZ were actually introduced to the world before the band’s official debut. Kevin was a contestant on the reality TV show Kpop Star 6, while Sunwoo was a contestant on the series High School Rapper. Ju Haknyeon was also on the reality show Produce 101.

4. The guys have found success with various endorsements. They model for the school uniform brand Skoolooks and cosmetics brand Siero Cosmetic.

5. They’ve also starred in their own reality shows as a band. Their first series Flower Snack aired in 2017, followed by Come On! THE BOYZ and most recently THE 100 in 2018. THE 100‘s first episode just aired, and you can check it out above.

