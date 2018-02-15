President’s Day 2018: When Is It & What’s Open On The Holiday?

President’s Day is quickly approaching! Here’s everything you need to know about this national holiday!

It’s hard to beat national holidays! Sure, the big ones like Christmas and Thanksgiving are nice, but it’s the ones that you nearly forgot about that truly make your day! With that in mind, President’s Day is just about here, meaning you’re likely out of school or work! However, not everything is available on glorious days like this because nearly everyone else is ALSO off for the holiday! So, here’s a breakdown of what you can and cannot do during your day off!

First of all, you’re probably wondering: “When is President’s Day?” It’s the third Monday of February. That means it’s Feb. 19. As we previously mentioned, schools will be closed, most businesses too. That doesn’t however include retail shops. So, if you’ve got a hankering for a day at the shopping center, President’s Day is just about perfect! Also, don’t worry about your empty fridge because grocery stores will also be open so you can grab a delicious post-shopping snack!

Okay, now for the things that won’t be open in honor of our nation’s presidents. Besides schools, the DMV, courts, most banks, and the U.S. Post Office will not be operating on Feb. 19. Additionally, no government offices will be open, either. So if you’ve got some important paperwork to file, don’t wait! And, if Monday is usually your trash day, you’re out of luck as well. Garbage trucks won’t be running. And, the financial markets in the U.S. also won’t be operating including the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and bond markets.

So, sadly this isn’t going to be the day you finally explore investing or put all those important RSVPs in the mail. But it’s a terrific day to hit a museum or just bask in the final moments of your 3-day weekend! Enjoy!

