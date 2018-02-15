Tyga’s Trying To Convince Kanye West To Duet On His Next Album To ‘Upset’ Travis Scott

Tyga isn’t yet over his ex, Kylie Jenner, and his new plan of attack on her baby daddy, Travis Scott, is a potential duet with Kanye West! Get all the info, here.

Tyga may be dropping his new album, Kyoto, in just a few hours, but he’s already thinking about the next one. Specifically, he wants to duet with Kanye West as an attempt to drive Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy, Travis Scott, crazy. Yes, that’s right — Tyga is still hung up on Kylie. “Tyga is basking in all of the buzz that he’s receiving leading up his album release [on Feb. 16],” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Obviously, Tyga’s getting a lot of attention since Kylie just gave birth to a baby girl, and he wants a paternity test for her newborn to find out whether he’s Stormi Webster‘s real father. But since he’s dropping new music in less than 24 hours, Tyga’s thinking about a musical way he can ruffle Travis’ feathers. And for him, that’d be a duet with Kanye.

Interestingly, “Kanye already reached out Tyga to offer up words of encouragement and just to let him know how much he digs the hard work that Tyga has been putting in,” but that’s when Tyga made his move. “While Tyga and Kanye spoke, Tyga made a petty joke that he and Kanye should do a collaboration since it would probably upset Travis,” our source continued. Leave it to Tyga to always have Kylie on his mind, right? Even though he’s about to release his new album, he’s still focused on driving Travis crazy. Will it work? Only time will tell.

Tyga’s 14-track project, which doesn’t feature a duet with Kanye, includes guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez and 24Hrs. Will you be streaming it upon its release?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Should Kanye West duet with Tyga? Tell us below!