Jenna Morasca Arrested: ‘Survivor’ Winner Charged With DUI After Police Find Her Unconscious In Car

Not only was ‘Survior’ winner Jenna Morasca charged with a DUI, she allegedly bit a cop after being revived. Read about her wild night here!

Former Survivor: The Amazon winner Jenna Morasca, 37, was found in her SUV at an intersection in Washington, Pennsylvania allegedly unconscious with her keys in the ignition on Jan. 25, according to TMZ. After cops were called by a driver in South Strabane who noticed someone asleep at the wheel at a stop sign, they observed a passenger attempting to hide syringes in a Ziploc bag within Jenna’s purse. Things got so out of hand, the Survivor winner who took home the $1 million prize had to be revived using Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

After she was placed on a stretcher, the Survivor: All Stars contestant not only allegedly attempted to bite paramedics on the way to the hospital, she allegedly bit a police officer who was trying to subdue her on the forearm, according to a police report. Jenna was eventually arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. In addition to her DUI arrest, she will also be charged with assaulting a police officer.

After her big Survivor win back in 2003, Jenna went on to be a contest on Fear Factor and even was in a Playboy spread with Heidi Strobel, another Survivor contestant. She also competed in The Amazing Race along with her former boyfriend Survivor: Africa winner Ethan John. The two split up back in 2013 after 10 years of dating. Click here to see pics of celebrity mugshots throughout the years.

