Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer just broke his neck from a horrific crash during an Olympic event, and a slow-mo video caught the devastating moment.

Markus Schairer‘s Olympic dreams were shattered on Feb. 15 when the Austrian snowboard broke his neck after suffering a nasty fall in the men’s snowboard cross quarterfinals. As he came down from a jump, the athlete’s board started tilting upward and as he neared the ground, he landed squarely on his back. A slow-motion video of the crash shows that his head snapped back and hit the ground before his goggles fly off from his mask. He stayed down for a few minutes, but miraculously made it onto his feat and finished the heat shortly after. You can watch the horrifying video in the tweet below.

Schairer was then transferred to a hospital, where the Austrian Olympic committee determined that he broke the fifth cervical vertebra in his neck. Thankfully, it appeared that he didn’t suffer from any long-term neurological damage, and he’s currently in stable condition. He’ll be flying back to his home country to receive further treatment for the injury. We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

This isn’t the first time Schairer has been injured while snowboarding. He ripped four ligaments in his left shoulder while training in 2013. In 2010, he also broke five ribs at the Winter X Games in Aspen, according to ESPN. Unfortunately, crashes are par for the course during the Games. At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, snowboarder Maddie Mastro, 17, crashed three times in the women’s halfpipe, causing her to finish dead last in her Olympic debut. Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova, 25, slipped on ice and landed on her back. Luckily, it seemed she seemed alright after the fall. U.S. luger Emily Sweeney, 24, however, was injured after crashing against a wall around Curve 9, one of the toughest curves in the luge competition. She was sent to the hospital, but didn’t break any bones.

