Ciara & Russell Wilson: 1st Photos Of Adorable Daughter Revealed Nearly 1 Year After Birth

It doesn’t get much more precious than this! Ciara & Russell Wilson’s daughter has finally made her debut, and we are already totally in love with little Sienna! See the pics here.

Ciara, 31, and Russell Wilson‘s, 28, sweet baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born on April 28, but she has finally been introduced to the public — and seriously, this is one precious newborn! But after all, we knew the infant would be super cute, I mean just look at who her parents are. The little angel joins Ciara’s first child, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2, whom she had with ex Future, 33. It took Ciara nearly a YEAR to share the first photo of her adorable baby girl, but finally, on Feb. 15, 2018, she took to her app to share the most beautiful pictures, which you can see embedded below. How cute are this mom and daughter duo?!

SUCH a cutie, right? We hope there are more pics where this came from! After all, while Ciara was pregnant, she was not shy about posting photos of her baby bump and killer maternity style. She even shared a few videos of herself busting a move with her pregnant belly on full display! In fact, the star even used an Instagram photo to announce her and Russell’s first pregnancy together — and obvi it made our hearts melt. Even after Sienna was born, Ciara shared a romantic video of her and Russell shot just days before the baby’s arrival. In the minute-long clip, the singer and the NFL player can be seen frolicking on a beach cradling Ciara’s baby bump and laughing together. Talk about #RelationshipGoals! “You Bring Us Peace ❤️,” the star captioned the black-and-white footage, which was posted to Instagram on Apr. 30.

Just one day earlier, the happy couple announced Sienna’s birth with a photo Russell took of Ciara kneeling in front of the ocean. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.” Ciara wrote on Instagram. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy.” SO sweet! Hopefully Ciara will continue the trend and share more pics of their newest addition. We can’t wait to watch little Sienna grow!

