Parkland Shooting: Student, 17, Heroic Coach & More Identified As Victims Killed In Tragedy

The names of the 17 victims who were tragically killed in a Parkland, Florida school shooting on Feb. 14 are starting to be revealed. Here’s what we know so far.

School should be places of learning, not dying. After 17 people were murdered in cold blood in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre, we’re learning the names and faces of the innocent students whose young lives were cut short. Among those killed were a 17-year-old student named Jamie Guttenberg, who was first reported missing after the shooting, until her poor parents learned that she had tragically died, according to ABC 10 News. School security guard and assistant football coach, Aaron Feis, was also pronounced dead after he bravely stepped in front of bullets to protect students as Nikolas Cruz opened fire. The MS Douglas Football Twitter account confirmed the news. Athletic Director, Chris Hixon, also reportedly died after the tragic events unfolded.

It was just another school day coming to an end in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 when former pupil, Nikolas, allegedly burst in and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. 12 people died in the building, two outside, and three passed away at the hospital. Students who survived the attack described terrifying details of how Cruz allegedly shot into classrooms as the teens barricaded themselves for safety. Some even took to their social media to share horrific videos of themselves terrified and cowered under desks while gunfire erupted right outside their classrooms. One girl who survived told reporters that three students in her classroom had been hit by gunfire. Sadly, this was the 18th school shooting since 2018 began and we’re only six weeks into the new year! This is just madness. The 17 deaths have now eclipsed the 1999 Columbine massacre as the most deadly high school shooting in U.S. history.

One student even told a TV reporter after the bloodbath that “everybody predicted it” when it came to Cruz’s alleged act of slaughter. Matthew Walking, a 17-year-old student at the school told WFOR-TV that, “A lot of kids threw jokes around saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school. It turns out that everyone predicted it. That’s crazy… He was going class to class just shooting at random kids. Everything he posts [on social media] is about weapons. It’s sick.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters that Cruz had been expelled from Douglas High for disciplinary reasons, and his suspected Instagram pages showed a deep fascination with guns, grenades and deadly ammunition. Man, it sure seems like there were a lot of red flags! Now 17 innocent people are dead and more are clinging to life at South Florida hospitals.

HollywoodLifers, please send your thoughts to the victims their families of his senseless tragedy.