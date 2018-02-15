Noah Cyrus Combats Toxic Instagram Culture On Fierce New Track: It’s Causing ‘Mental Destruction’

Noah Cyrus is sick of the poisonous environment perpetuated by social media, and her new song ‘We Are…’ brings the ugly side of it all to life.

“I am the worst with my phone,” Noah Cyrus, 18, admits. “I’m addicted to Instagram, but I’m totally messed up from it.” Sound familiar? We’ve all experienced the not-so-pretty side of social media, whether it’s the pressure to post the perfect photo, constantly “like” other people’s pics, or to be on in general. “We Are…,” Noah’s captivating new single that features Danish singer/songwriter MØ, confronts this very relevant issue. Here, she breaks it down for us, gives an update on her debut album NC-17 and more.

What inspired “We Are…?”

It’s about young culture today, and everyone that’s involved in social media and wrapped up in all of that drama. We’re seeing that the Internet is almost taking over our lives in a way, and causing us mental destruction, because we’re just so involved in our phones. It’s almost become a security blanket. You get bored, pick up your phone and look at Instagram.

I don’t think that’s something young cultures should be living on. They shouldn’t just thrive on and want to live through Instagram. There’s an entire world in front of us that we’re missing out on, that we could help, and that we could really change. I don’t think that we can change the world through Instagram.

There’s definitely a melancholy, dark message to the song.

Yeah, it’s a darker side. It has a real meaning to it. It’s about figuring out who we are, and who we want to be, and if who we want to be is all made by social media.

I love that you worked with MØ. I’m a huge fan of hers.

She’s amazing. When she was like, “Yeah, I’m totally down to do the song,” I was stoked because I’ve been friends with MØ for quite a while now. She’s this badass girl that doesn’t really give a f*ck, you know, and she does what she wants to do. I really admire that, and I admire her as artist, and everything. I love her music. It’s really cool to have finally done a record with her. She’s totally incredible.

Can we expect a video? I feel like we need to see you burn some buildings down.

There’s a video in the works, and some really cool stuff to follow it. I want to make this one kind of different, and kind of, I don’t know, show different sides of the song, and let people choose what the song means to them. We’ll definitely have some cool pieces coming out soon for everybody.

And then finally, NC-17 is coming out this year!

Yes, I’m finishing the album. I’m actually going to the studio at three today. It’ll definitely be out this year. I’m really excited. I’m working with some amazing writers, and producers that are really huge at the moment, and I’m super grateful to be working with them. I’m really excited for the album to be coming out.

Can you tease any themes that the album will cover?

I’ve been working on the album for so many years, that it’s about so many things! Heartbreak, being in love, having fun with your friends. I definitely like writing sadder songs, so there are some ballads on there. There’s some cool music to expect from the album.

What were some standout moments that came from touring with Katy Perry?

Every night was a cool moment for me on that tour. I learned so much from Katy, and she’s a true pop icon to me. To be able to go and watch that show every night was an amazing learning experience. I feel like I’ve learned so much from Katy just from that month on tour. She really inspired me. That tour was my first tour ever, and I felt so welcomed, and it really was just the best experience I could have asked for as a brand new artist. You know, going on tour with an icon like Katy Perry.

Did she give you any advice?

Watching her show was, I think, the best advice she could have given me. Seeing how she handles mistakes…things that go wrong when you’re on stage, your in-ear audio stops working, or you mess up a line or a dance move or something. The way that she handled all of that with grace and ease…I usually panic if I f*ck up on stage, and Katy totally handles it so gracefully. That was something that I learned from her: not to panic in a situation like that.

After seeing Katy’s show, I firmly believe she’s one of the hardest working women in show business.

She absolutely is. I mean, the tour was amazing. It had everything you’d want to see in one night, like, Cirque du Soleil. The dancing. It was just so fun. She really put on an amazing show. I mean, I think there were like 50 trucks full of production — she put on a huge show.

Did you get to play with Nugget?

Oh my God, we did have a doggie play date one of the days!

Can fans expect any live dates this year?

For sure. I don’t know anything about a tour yet, but I’ll definitely have live dates soon. We’ll be doing lots of performances this year. I’m just really excited for 2018 to get started for me, and to perform “We Are…” for the first time will be really cool.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?

There are so many amazing artists this year I’d really like to collaborate with. My dream collab is Khalid. We’re working on getting that done, and I’m really excited. I would love to work with Julia Michaels, too. I think it’s really cool when young people come together to kind of make a movement together, and make music together. That would be a goal of mine for this year, to collab with some of my younger peers that are making music.

What are some artists you’re listening to right now?

I love the group Somewhere Else. Their new song, “Uh Huh,” is ridiculous. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj. I’ve always loved Ben Howard. Ben Howard is my go-to for everything. I love Die Antwoord.

Finally, what’s something you’ve been passionate about outside of your work lately?

I’ve been riding horses a lot again, because I grew up riding horses and I miss that. The work schedule has been getting really crazy on me, so I’ve been taking time to just ride horses and start that back up again. My other favorite activity is watching Netflix!

