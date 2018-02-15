Nikolas Cruz: FL Shooter’s Instagram Proves He Was An Avid Trump Supporter — See Pic

A new image seems to conform that Nikolas Cruz, the attacker in the tragic Parkland, FL shooting, was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

An image has surfaced that seems to confirm that Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old individual charged with killing 17 high school students in a shooting rampage on Feb. 14, was a supporter of President Donald Trump, 71. The image, arriving via TMZ, is a selfie taken by Nikolas for his now-deactivated Instagram page in which he poses with a bandana covering his face while wearing one of Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO. This new revelation comes just hours after it was reported that someone going by the name of “Nikolas Cruz” had left a disturbing comment on a YouTube page in Sept. The individual wrote: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The FBI reportedly investigated the matter thoroughly. However, Nikolas has not been confirmed as the writer of the threatening comment.

It’s also now being reported that the 19-year-old is a member of a white nationalist group in Florida. The organization is called the Republic of Florida. Their leader Jordan Jereb confirmed that Nikolas had participated in training exercises with them outside Tallahassee. He added that the organization is no way encouraged him to do something like the shooting in Parkland, Florida. Click here to look back at this harrowing day in photos.

Nikolas’ alleged attack on his former high school has reignited the debate over gun laws. Many have argued that stricter gun legislation would have made it impossible for a troubled 19-year-old like Nikolas to ever get his hands on a semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15 used in the attack.

“We are grieving with Parkland,” President Barack Obama, 56, wrote on Feb. 15. “But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change.”

