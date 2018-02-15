15 Models On Their 1st Runways: Kendall Jenner, Sailor Brinkley Cook & More

Once upon a time, your fave models were just trying to make it in the fashion world. See the wild pics of models like Kendall Jenner and Sailor Brinkley early in their careers!

Ready to take a (cat)walk down memory lane? It’s hard to believe it, but there was actually a point in time in which supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Heidi Klum weren’t household names. Crazy, right? It’s because these pioneering, badass ladies had to work their way up in the fashion industry, as everyone does, and make a name for themselves. That’s why it’s so interesting taking a look back at the shows they worked at the very beginning of their careers!

Back in a time called the 1990s, Cindy Crawford, Naomi, Kate, and Tyra Banks were the absolute It Girls. To be honest, they still are! The outfits they rocked during their first runways shows are pretty unfashionable by today’s standards, but they still managed to look incredible! We’re especially into the X-Files Dana Scully-chic outfit Cindy was made to wear during the Michael Kors Fall 1991 show! Flash forward to 2018, and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is following her footsteps down the runway.

Kaia’s her total mini-me, and she’s proving that she has just as much talent as her famous mom! The photo in our gallery of Kaia walking in her first show in 2017 is pretty adorbs. She’s covered up for Calvin Klein‘s Spring/Summer 2018 show in an all-silk pantsuit ensemble. Now, she’s wowing crowds as one of the biggest names at New York Fashion Week. How cool is that? For nostalgic picks of all your other favorite models, like Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, and so many more, check out our gallery above!

