Mikaela Shiffrin Makes 2018 Olympics Debut & Scores Gold In An Epic Ski Run

The ‘Best Slalom Skier In The World’ hit the slopes at the Winter Olympics, and in the end, Mikaela Shiffrin came away with the gold medal. We’ve got the exciting details.

Mikaela Shiffrin looked to make history on Feb. 13. As she took to the slopes during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, the 22-year-old looked to win back-to-back slalom gold medals, something no man or woman has ever done in the history of the games, according to ESPN. Well, when all was said and done, she took home her first gold medal in the giant slalom race and is looking to be the first skier to three-peat in skiing gold at a Winter Olympics games.

In her first run she scored a 1:10.82, which landed her in second place, 0.20 seconds behind Italy’s Manuela Moelgg. She told NBC that “There’s nothing to hold back for in the second run,” and she went for it! In her second run she came in .39 seconds ahead of her competition giving her a winning score of 2:20.2. With that she became an official Olympic champion!

Michael has her sights set on more than just the slalom. She wants to try to win three or maybe four Alpine gold medals during the 2018 games. No Alpine skier, man or woman, has ever won more than three gold medals in a single Olympics, according to The New York Times. Plus, no Alpine skier has won more than four Olympic gold medals in a career. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘Yeah, sure, you’re good at slalom, but wait till you get to the real events like downhill or super-G,’” she said, her eyes narrowing. “I don’t like hearing that.” She’s competing in the women’s slalom, the women’s giant slalom, the women’s Super-G, the Women’s Downhill and the Women’s Combined.

“After many of my victories, I hear people asking me these questions: ‘What else is there to win?’ ” she said while sitting in a Vermont lodge between races in 2017. “And I want to shout: ‘What do you mean, what else? There’s so much else!’ I feel like I’m only a quarter of the way through what I can do. And it’s an Olympic year, too.”

After finishing fifth in Sochi, Mikaela Shiffrin "wanted to be the best giant slalom skier in the world." Gold doesn't lie. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/YtEpNzDMDu pic.twitter.com/mTWd51OqSO — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018

The Americans might dominate the slopes this year. Chloe Kim, 17, proved that she is the queen of the snowboard after taking gold with the halfpipe on Feb. 13. She pulled off back-to-back 1080s, a feat never done at a Winter Olympics, to secure herself a near-perfect score as well as a gold medal. “I need to go home and process everything and I’ll probably bawl my eyes out some more,” Chloe said afterward, per NBC Olympics, “but this has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so just to be here and to be able to do it when it mattered feels amazing.”

HollywoodLifers, did you want Mikaela to win the gold medal?