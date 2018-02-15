Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Spend Valentine’s Day On The Basketball Court — New Pics

Awww! Katie Holmes and her rumored BF Jamie Foxx were spied enjoying a game of basketball on Valentine’s Day! See the pics!

Valentine’s Day is arguably the most romantic day of the year, right? Most couples get reservations for candle-lit dinners or go away together on steamy vacations. But for some couples, it’s another day to do what you enjoy with that special someone. And although playing basketball isn’t exactly what springs to mind when mulling couples outings, it appears to be precisely what the doctor ordered for Katie Holmes, 39, and her rumored beau Jamie Foxx, 50! The pair were spied happily walking together after enjoying a game together and we gotta say, these 2 look pretty happy together! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

An insider with Entertainment Tonight says Jamie picked up the stunning actress on Wednesday afternoon. Jamie was the one who came prepared to play, carrying the ball and gym bag. But Katie’s the one who was practically frolicking when they arrived! “She was doing this funny little dance as they walked in, and Jamie was laughing,” they shared! Too cute! Clearly she doesn’t mind spending the day with this hunky guy! Head here for tons more photos of Jamie and Katie!

Just this week, it’s been reported that this super-private pair might even be considering having a baby! “Jamie and Katie have been talking at great length about having a child together,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “He’s crazy about her and thinks they’ll have an adorable baby. At 39, Katie can feel her biological clock ticking,” the source added. “She’s been telling friends that she doesn’t have time to waste!” Well, what are you 2 waiting for?!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ Valentine’s Day date? Would you enjoy doing something similar? Tell us below!