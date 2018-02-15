Kanye West’s ‘Super Romantic’ Reason For Getting Back On the ‘Gram & Why It Made Kim’s Day

Kanye West finally emerged back on Instagram after 9 months away on Valentine’s Day. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the romantic reason he chose Feb. 14 to return.

Praise Yeezus! The best Valentine’s Day present ever came for Kanye West‘s fans when he suddenly returned to Instagram after quitting nine months ago. The 40-year-old reactivated his account on Feb. 14 to post a love note to wife Kim Kardashian, 37. It needed no caption as the post featured a handwritten message of “Happy Valentine’s Day Babe.” While his fans exploded with joy about his social media return, the real reason he resurfaced on this particular day was all about making his wife happy.

“Kanye reactivating his account was all about making Kim smile. She’s been pushing him to get back on social and he’s resisted. He knows she wants him to do it so he decided to surprise her with it for Valentine’s Day. He wanted to do something really unexpected. It’s obviously not his only card or gift, he always spoils her. But this was just a little side thing to make her happy,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rejoining social media is one of the things he doesn’t want to do but he’s done it anyway for Kim, she thinks it’s super romantic and just so cute. He really made her day with this,” our insider adds. When Yeezy does something, he always goes big and after his initial post to his wife he began sharing photos of what he thinks are most iconic celebrity couples ever. He shared a whopping 52 star pairings, including ones that are still together like President Barack and Michelle Obama as well as David and Victoria Beckham. He also included iconic shots of Brad Pitt and his three great loves Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Yeezy then outed himself as a Sex and the City fan by posting a photo of Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw. We knew this was all heading somewhere as he wound down by posting a pic of his mother in law Kris Jenner alongside Kim’s late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. Then Ye finally posted his most iconic couple of all time…himself and Kim together licking ice cream cones with the caption “Kimye.” Welcome back to the ‘gram Kanye! You sure keep things interesting.

