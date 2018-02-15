Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Share Passionate Kiss On Romantic Valentine’s Day Date — See Pic

Things got hot and heavy between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on Valentine’s Day! They even shared a steamy kiss as cameras snapped away. See it here!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, were not shy about publicly showing their love for one another during a Valentine’s Day dinner at the Montage Hotel on Feb. 14. The lovebirds sat right next to each other for their intimate date night, and at one point, they even leaned in for a sweet kiss on the lips. Lucky for us, photographers were right outside the hotel taking photos! In various shots from the night, Selena and Justin can be seen looking into one another’s eyes, touching each other gently and, of course, sharing the passionate smooch! Before having dinner, they also attended a church service together. FOR THE LATEST ON JUSTIN AND SELENA, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

Ever since Selena wrapped up her two week treatment on the east coast in mid-January, she and Justin have been spotted together quite a few times back in L.A. They recently attended a concert together, where witnesses reported that they were all over each other, and on Feb. 10, they took a pre-Valentine’s Day trip to Laguna Beach for the day. However, they’ve made sure to take some time for themselves, too. While the Biebs has been seen on solo gym trips quite a bit lately, Selena went to Disneyland with her girlfriends on Feb. 11, and took a quick trip to New York for the Coach show at Fashion Week on Feb. 13.

Fans were shocked when Justin and Selena reunited in October, more than a year after their volatile war of words on Instagram over his Aug. 2016 relationship with Sofia Richie. Just weeks after the reunion, news broke that Selena and The Weeknd had broken up, and since then, Jelena has been back on in full force. Could this be the time it finally works out?!

