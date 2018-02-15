Justin Bieber & Quavo Set To Hit The Court As Part Of The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

He’s baaaaaack. Justin Bieber will make his triumphant return to the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, playing in the star-studded match for the first time in seven years!

The Biebs is back so give him the ball! Justin Bieber, 23, hasn’t been seen in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game since all the way back in 2011. That year, he took home the MVP Award with eight points and four assists, per For The Win. Well, he’s back and he’s ballin’. The NBA announced that Justin would be a last minute addition to Team Lakers when they go up against Team Clippers in the Feb. 16 match. While Justin was a huge get for Team Lakers, their opponents drafted themselves a ringer. Migos star Quavo, 26, will be suiting up for Team Clippers. Nice.

Though, a single-digit performance won’t win him the MVP, as last year’s winner Brandon Armstrong and the prior year’s MVP, Win Butler, both put up double-digits. Of course, Justin was just a teen when he last played. He’s shown in recent years that his skills have improved, so could he add another trophy to his case at home? Also, will Selena Gomez, 25, be in the stands to root him on? She tends to show up and cheer for her bae whenever he plays sports.

The rosters for the two sides were announced a week ago. Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was set to join actress Rachel Nichols and retired NBA star Tracy McGrady as coaches of Team Lakers, which included: Sterling Brim (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”), Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist, star of MTV’s Wild’N Out), Terence Crawford (boxer), Rachel DeMita (NBA2KTV host, actress, model), Jerry Ferrara (STARZ’s “Power”), Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner), Caleb McLaughlin (Netflix’s “Stranger Things”), Candace Parker (WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks), Nate Robinson (NBA legend), Drew Scott (HGTV’s “Property Brothers”) and Kris Wu (actor, singer, music producer).

On the opposite side of the court is rapper Common, NBA star Paul Pierce and ESPN’s Katie Nolan, as this trio look to lead Team Clippers to victory. Their squad includes: Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “black-ish”), Brandon Armstrong (actor, social media star), Miles Brown (ABC’s “black-ish”), Win Butler (Arcade Fire), Common (actor, recording artist), Andre De Grasse (Olympic sprinter), Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky), Jamie Foxx (actor, singer, musician), Paul Pierce (NBA legend, ESPN analyst), Dascha Polanco (actress, activist), Bubba Watson (two-time Masters champion) and Jason Williams (NBA legend).

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game takes place on Fri., Feb 16 at 7:00 PM ET from the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans can watch it on ESPN.

