‘Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations — Will Show Be Canceled?

‘Transparent’ has just lost it’s lead character. After investigating sexual misconduct claims, Amazon has decided to let Jeffrey Tambor go from his award-winning role.

Jeffrey Tambor, 73, will no longer be appearing on Amazon’s hit show, Transparent, our sister site, Deadline, reports. The streaming service’s decision comes just three months after Jeffrey was accused of sexual misconduct by his co-star, Trace Lysette, as HollywoodLife previously reported. Prior to Trace’s accusations, Jeffrey’s former assistant, Van Barnes, also accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Jill Soloway, the creator of Transparent, released the following statement: “I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on ‘Transparent’ is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires. We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for ‘Transparent’ since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Transparent has been an awards season staple since it premiered on Amazon. Jeffrey has won a number of awards for his role as Maura, including two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild award. Trace claims that Jeffrey “made lewd, sexually suggestive and unwelcomed remarks” and a number of occasions to her while they were working on the set of Transparent. However, when Jeffrey’s assistant allegedly accused him of misconduct on Facebook, he responded by releasing a statement claiming she was a “disgruntled” former employee. Amazon immediately launched an investigation into these claims and, unfortunately for Jeffrey, decided to pull the plug on his Transparent role in February 2018.

