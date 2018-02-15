NBA 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game: How To Watch Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx & More Compete Online

They’re the biggest names in movies, music and television – but can they play? The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 so find out to watch every second.

For one night, fans will get to see Common versus Quavo, Nick Cannon go head to head with Sterling Brim, and Anthony Anderson, take on Jamie Foxx. It’s the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring all those stars as well as Miles Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Dascha Polanco, and Justin Bieber. The event will take place from the Verizon Up Arena in the Los Angles Convention Center on Feb. 16 at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to watch the game online. Since ESPN will broadcast the All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN’s app and streaming portal, WatchESPN, will cover the game. This does mean that a fan needs a television subscription service (cable, satellite, etc. ) in order to watch.

What are the rules: In addition to regular NBA Rules, the All-Star Celebrity game has a few tweaks to make it interesting. The game is comprised of four 10-minute quarters. Teach team gets one timeout per half. There are mandatory timeouts at 2:00 and, in each quarter, the first dead ball under 5:00 will be used for a mandatory TV timeout. On top of that, there’s the Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line, which will be active in the entire second half. Any shot made from the Ruffles decal, as it is the Official Chip of the NBA, will be worth 4 points.

It’s all for charity. “For every shot made from ‘The RIDGE’ during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity (up to $40,000),” the NBA said in a statement about the game.

Since this is happening in Los Angeles, the two opposing teams are named after the hometown squads. “Team Lakers, coached by Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan will consist of Justin, Sterling Brim, Nick Cannon, boxer Terence Crawford, actress Rachel DeMita, actor Jerry Ferrara, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, actor Caleb McLaughlin, WNBA’s Candace Parker, NBA legend Nate Robinson, Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and former EXO member Kris Wu.

Team Clippers will see Katie Nolan and retired NBA star Paul Pierce join Common in coaching stars like Quavo, actor Anthony Anderson, 2017 All-Star Celebrity MVP Brandon Armstrong, actor Miles Brown, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, Olympics sprinter Andre De Grasse WNBA’s Stefanie Dolson, Jamie Foxx, actress Dascha Polanco, golfer Bubba Watson and NBA legend Jason Williams.

