‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 25 Fun Facts About The Series That’ll Blow Your Mind

This may sound a bit nerdy, but we love checking out fun facts about our favorite shows and movies, via IMDb. So in light of Grey’s Anatomy nearing its 15th season (if renewed by ABC), we dug up some of the craziest bits of information about the long-running series. For example, did you know that Shonda Rhimes originally wanted to pair Ellen Pompeo‘s character up with Isaiah Washington‘s? Crazy, right? Ellen reportedly preferred to be paired up with Patrick Dempsey, because in real-life, she’s in an interracial relationship, and felt having Meredith date Burke would hit too close to home.

And speaking of Patrick Dempsey, he previously auditioned for the role of Dr. Gregory House on House, before taking the role of Dr. Shepherd. That role, as many TV fans should know, eventually went to Hugh Laurie. And Rob Lowe was originally considered for the role of Derek Shepherd, but he passed on it. We can only imagine he’s kicking himself right now, as Grey’s Anatomy proved to be massively successful for ABC and still is. Obviously, Dr. Shepherd died in Season 11, but Patrick had job security for 10 years!

Furthermore, the character of Alex Karev was not in the original pilot script. The team behind the show felt there needed to be male companionship for Dr. George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), so they later added Justin Chambers into scenes after the pilot was shot — scenes with him were either re-shoots or digitally altered.

