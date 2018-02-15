Frank Ocean Drops Stunning Cover Of ‘Moon River’ & Fans Are In Tears Over It

Frank Ocean has given us his first release of 2018, and it’s absolutely stunning. Listen to him cover ‘Moon River’ — and see the best reactions from celebs and fans — right here!

Frank Ocean, 30, surprised fans with a dreamy cover of “Moon River” on Feb. 15, doing the classic tune more than a little justice. The song originally appeared in the iconic 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and was sung by Audrey Hepburn! Listen to Frank’s beautiful version of the track above and try to keep the tears from flowing.

Pretty much everyone is freaking out over the cover. “johnny mercer lyrics + frank ocean’s voice 💔💔💔💔 ,” Paramore‘s Haley Williams tweeted. “The cover I never knew I really needed,” Kacey Musgraves gushed.

Some fans can barely handle Frank’s cover! “Frank Ocean covered Johnny Mercer’s (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) “Moon River” and my heart just exploded tears of happiness,” one fan wrote. “MOON RIVER FILLED WITH MY TEARS THANK YOU,” another commented on YouTube.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Frank to announce his next move. We haven’t seen a full release from him since August 2016, when he released his sophomore album Blonde, and there’s been dead silence since then! Hopefully he’s getting ready for a new era.

Check out more reactions:

Me after listening to Frank Ocean Moon River Cover pic.twitter.com/qANiI4xS1U — Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) February 15, 2018

Me listening to Moon River on repeat forever pic.twitter.com/OXabpHsvIx — Ⓜ️ (@_moneyyymel) February 15, 2018

johnny mercer lyrics + frank ocean’s voice 💔💔💔💔 “i’m crossing you in style, someday” https://t.co/u8hheBM6FK — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 15, 2018

The cover I never knew I really needed. 🤤💕 pic.twitter.com/rYHUNCY52W — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 15, 2018

Okay, do you know how many legends have covered Moon River? Now we can add Frank Ocean to that list. This is bliss — Alyssa Silva (@alyssavsilva) February 15, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Frank Ocean’s cover of “Moon River?” Tell us if you love it!