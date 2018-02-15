Trump’s Florida HS Shooting Response Compared To Obama’s By Voters: It Had ‘No Soul & No Heart’

As Trump addressed the nation the day after the tragic HS shooting in Florida, voters couldn’t help but compare it to Obama’s eloquent speech after Sandy Hook.

President Donald Trump, 71, was criticized by voters for waiting a full day to address the nation after a mass shooting at a Florida high school. Trump read out a stilted, prepared statement expressing his condolences for the 17 deceased, the 15 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and their families on February 15. Voters were not impressed by what they felt were empty words. They invoked the passionate, emotional speech former President Barack Obama gave immediately after learning of the horrific murder of 20 elementary schoolers and teachers in Newtown, Massachusetts five years ago. Obama’s speech was revered for the raw emotion he showed during the devastating address, at one point even crying about what he had to tell the nation.

So, nothing even close to that happened during Trump’s address. It was entirely pleasant and fine. But the bar has lowered to the point that we’re all conditioned to think that because he didn’t say anything insane. Voters are outraged on Twitter over the seemingly contradictory statements the president made during his speech, including saying that the government’s “making our schools and children safer will be our top priority.” Trump and the GOP majority government have repeatedly refused to take any action on implementing gun control and actually doing something to keep those schools and kids safe. Trump alone received over $30,000 in campaign donations from the NRA.

These students were murdered and maimed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman, suspected to be 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, opened fire on campus on February 14. Survivors of the shooting have pleaded with lawmakers to save their thoughts and prayers and actually take action to implement gun control. Student David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting at his high school, spoke out to CNN about it. He looked the camera straight in the eye and said, in part, that, “Ideas are wonderful and they help you get re-elected and everything, but what’s more important is actual action that results in saving thousands of children’s lives.”

Prior to his press conference, Trump spoke out on Twitter twice about the shooting. “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he tweeted hours after the tragedy. He followed the tweet with another message the next day, which was bizarrely threaded in response to a February 13 tweet about DACA. We can only assume this was a mistake, because it makes no sense if not:

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” See the incensed responses to the president’s speech, and their comparisons to Obama’s, below:

W made me cry at ground zero

Obama made me cry after Sandy Hook

Watching trump read somebody else’s words just pisses me off pic.twitter.com/VsqwUjOh9G — BUDDY (@Budz442Bud) February 15, 2018

I'll still never forget the genuine tears we saw from Obama after Sandy Hook. It's doubtful we'd ever see anything like that from Trump or his administration because it's apparent they do not care about human lives. They do not care about children. — Kiernan S Robinson (@KiernanRobinson) February 15, 2018

I’m not going to watch him speak because he has no soul and no heart. He called President Obama weak for crying when he spoke about the Sandy Hook tragedy. Trump said I will never let them take away your guns. I love the NRA. Trump is pathetic and he’s a con. — Vera Gen (@Strugachik) February 15, 2018

As Trump gets ready for his Parkland shooting press conference, I have no doubt that he is re-playing Obama’s raw, genuine, heartfelt speech after Sandy Hook to see if he can do the same. Spoiler alert-he can’t — Emily Kay (@snippe295_kay) February 15, 2018

Maybe you should look at what Obama said after Sandy Hook as the president. Or, once again, blame thoughts and prayers all on trump. pic.twitter.com/g3548vr3lt — Kaden Chamberlain (@KadenC2017) February 15, 2018

Obama cried over the deaths of innocent children when Sandy Hook happened Trump blames the innocent children and faculty for not reporting the murderer who killed people yesterday All you need to know about them as people https://t.co/qlXbcVSXok — the biggest fan (@NoseComplaint) February 15, 2018

Obama broke down on national TV after Sandy Hook. Trump sounded fucking board reciting a speech he didn't write that said absolutely nothing. #fucktrump #GunControlNow — Adam (@adamcallaways) February 15, 2018

When George Bush read a statement after 9/11 you felt his anger and compassion. When Obama read a statement after Sandy Hook you felt his anger and compassion. When Trump reads his statements after a tragedy is no anger or compassion — Greg Johnson (@Gjohnsonmedia) February 15, 2018

Here is a photo I took the day President Obama signed an order making it harder for mentally ill people to get a gun. The President cried as he retold the story of meeting parents from Sandy Hook. Incredibly powerful moment. President Trump quietly rescinded the order last year pic.twitter.com/BmwC395DQe — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) February 15, 2018

This is the 18th school shooting of 2018, and we’re less than two months into the year. The gunman carried out his act of terror by using an AR-15 assault rifle. This is the same weapon used in the Sandy Hook, Pulse, and Las Vegas mass shootings. Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. As for making our schools safer: Trump rolled back an Obama-era protection on February 28, 2017, which made it harder for those with mental illnesses to buy guns. The 2013 regulation, now nullified, was put into practice after Sandy Hook. As he left the press conference, reporters were seen repeatedly asking Trump about gun control:

"Mr. President, why does this keep happening to America? Will you do something about guns?" Pres. Trump was asked as he left following his statement on the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/6jt5uoFfum pic.twitter.com/tF1nzPicEJ — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on President Trump’s speech? Let us know.