David Hogg: Student Survivor Of FL Shooting Pleads With Trump & Congress To ‘Take Action’

A survivor of the Florida high school shooting is being praised for his poised and inspiring message to lawmakers after the senseless tragedy. Watch here.

David Hogg was finishing up a regular day of school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 when Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire, killing 17 innocent students, teachers and staffers. Less than 24 hours later, the high school senior is speaking out, and he shared an incredibly important message, directed at Congress, policy makers and Donald Trump, during an interview with CNN. “Please take action,” David begged. “Ideas are great. Ideas are wonderful and they help you get re-elected and everything, but what’s more important is actual action that results in saving thousands of children’s lives. Please take action. Any action at this point, instead of just complete stagnancy and blaming the other side of the political aisle, would be a a step in the right direction. Working together to save these children’s lives is what this country needs.”

The video of David’s early morning interview quickly went viral online, with people applauding him for his inspiring words and poised speech. Meanwhile, President Trump has been slammed on social media for his initial response to the shooting, in which he simply asked for “thoughts and prayers” in a tweet, rather than taking any action. This is something David addressed in his powerful message. ‘We can say, yes, we’re going to do all of these things…thoughts and prayers, but what we really need is action,” he said. “PLEASE. This is the 18th [shooting] this year. That’s unacceptable. We’re children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, get over your politics and get something done.”

Trump is expected to speak at a press conference around 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 15 to address this tragedy.

"Don't stop fighting, because children will continue to die if we don't take a stand now," says David Hogg, a student who survived yesterday's shooting https://t.co/ADN99TRcso — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) February 15, 2018

Student reporter David Hogg at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spoke with his classmates while hiding from the deadly shooting: "I wanted to be a junior NRA member … now I can't even fathom the idea of a gun in my house." https://t.co/X550dpgA88 pic.twitter.com/T7s1uEieOk — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

