Cardi B Covers Stomach With Giant Bow At NYFW After Pregnancy Rumors Swirl — See Pic

Although Cardi B has denied pregnancy allegations, she certainly stirred fans into a frenzy when she wore a big black bow over her stomach at NYFW.

Cardi B, 25, might be taking notes from Kylie Jenner when it comes to her alleged pregnancy. At first, we accepted that her expecting was just a rumor, but after seeing the outfit she wore to the Marc Jacobs show at NYFW on Feb. 14, we are starting to think otherwise. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was completely covered up in a floor-length satin gown with a massive bow right over her stomach. A coincidence? We think not! Of course this isn’t the first time Cardi has chosen a more conservative look, but the timing is just too ironic.

This “tease” will be the second time Cardi has made us look twice. As we previously reported, fans freaked out after photos surfaced of Cardi in a nude bodysuit. The figure hugging ensemble revealed a round bump, which we certainly have never noticed on her before. To Cardi’s defense it could have just been the angle. The outspoken rapper has vehemently denied the pregnancy following TMZ’s initial report on Feb. 14. The outlet claimed a source informed them that Cardi is about three to four months along. In response Cardi said, “let me fat in peace.” So iconic, right? Nevertheless, maybe it’s wishful thinking on our part. We’d love to see Cardi and her boyfriend Offset, 26, have a child!

The “Motorsport” couple have been engaged since October 2017, and despite an infidelity scandal, the couple seem to be doing as good as ever. Although we are uncertain of when they plan to tie the knot, we couldn’t be more excited for their union. Maybe then a baby will follow, if not now.

