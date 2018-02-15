Jen Aniston’s Split From Justin Theroux – What Brad Pitt Really Thinks About It

With Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split announcement, fans are dying for her to get back together with ex husband Brad Pitt. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he wants to be left out of it all.

Seriously, when you heard Jennifer Aniston‘s two year marriage to Justin Theroux, 46, was ending was your first thought “will she end up with Brad Pitt again?” The 54-year-old is single after splitting from ex-wife Angelina Jolie 42, in 2016 and the Twittersphere would love to see the former Hollywood golden couple reunite. While fan are freaking over the very idea of a Brad/Jen reunion, the actor is dreading all of the new gossip scenarios that are coming with his 49-year-old ex coming back on the market. “Brad knows it’s difficult for any one when they go through a separation, but he’s not happy that his name will be linked with hers again in all the coverage of Jen’s separation,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’d love to be far removed from it, but he knows he will be in the center of the tornado and he will do his best to avoid it and not address it. But he also knows that will be impossible. He just wants to get back to a normal for him life and he knows that with the separation on everyone’s mind and the connection people are making with him that it won’t happen anytime soon,” the insider adds.

Since the buzz had grown so loud that something was amiss between the pair, they released the join statement that read, “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” Hey, we never in a million years thought we’d see Justin Bieber , 23, and Selena Gomez , 25, reunite so many years after splitting, so no wonder Brad and Jen shippers are holding out hope that they somehow find their way back together.

