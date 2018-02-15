Bianca Balti Wears Sheer Dress At ‘SI’ Party: Why She Doesn’t Care What People Think

Bianca Balti left little to the imagination at the ‘SI’ Swimsuit party, but the Italian model is fine with it! See what she told us about being ‘nearly naked’ and see pics below.

Model Bianca Balti, 33,wore a sheer dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in NYC, and exposed maybe a little more than she bargained for. But the model is used to being scantily clad. She appears in the 2018 Swimsuit Issue, and looks flawless. We asked her how to feel confident in a bikini and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Focus on the feeling of the sun and the salt on the skin, enjoy the freedom that comes from being semi-naked in nature, and forget about what other people might think!” Amazing advice!

Bianca’s bikini body is amazing, and to stay fit, she told us, “I try to attend Cardio Barre classes 2-3 times a week for good posture and to tighten up. I go surfing as much as I can — wave conditions permitting!” She said she just started surfing and loves it! “Surfing, it is something I started this winter (yes, in the winter!) here in California where I live. I’m learning every day, but the feeling of being out there in the ocean with dolphins, seals, whales, and catching a wave is so liberating. It is empowering and fun!”

As far as her daily diet, she revealed, “When I feel like a good girl, I’ll eat oatmeal with berries and nuts for breakfast, salad with salmon and veggies for lunch, and a vegetable soup for dinner. When I cheat, it’s chocolate, chicken nuggets, and pizza :)!” We are obsessed with her! See more pics from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Bianca Balti’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party dress?