‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Recap: [SPOILER] Leaves After Love Triangle Drama Explodes

Clare breaks one guy’s heart, Dean steps up with Lesley and Ashley I. finally gets her man on episode two of ‘The Bachelor Winter Games.’ Here’s our recap!

The second episode of The Bachelor Winter Games kicks off with Clare still unsure who she wants to pursue a relationship with — Benoit or Christian — while Luke realizes he doesn’t want to be tied down to Rebecca, then bonds with Stassi over their near-death experiences. At the event, the cast participates in speed skating for the next date cards. The men and women compete in two heats each with a surprise twist — the losers will move onto the final round. For the guys, that’s Dean, Ben, Luke and Michael, and for the ladies, it’s Ashley, Stassi, Ally and Bibiana. In the finals, though, it’s winner take all for each heat. In a photo finish, Dean wins for the guys, while Stassi dominates for the girls.

Back at the house, a surprise is waiting — a new cast member named Jordan from New Zealand. After his season of The Bachelor in NZ, rumors surfaced that Jordan flipped a coin to pick his winning lady, and immediately he gives off bad vibes. Stassi decides to give Jordan a chance and hear about the experience straight from him, and they form a connection. However, the rest of the house isn’t convinced, and it leads to some major tension as Jordan is put on blast in front of everyone.

After forming a connection and going on a date with Bibiana last episode, Kevin is already ready to move on to Ashley. Of course, Ashley immediately takes things to the next level in her mind, and even admits she could see herself falling in love and marrying the Canadian. Luckily, Bibiana quickly moves on, too — with Jordan — and they even makeout after hours of good conversation.

Lesley is worried about where she stands with Dean because he doesn’t seem to be committing 100% to their relationship. She warns him to step up and stop being so indecisive…or she’ll move on. Dean does just that by asking Lesley on the date with him, while Stassi chooses Luke for hers.

Luke and Stassi form an intense emotional connection their date, but it doesn’t get physical. Meanwhile, Lesley grills Dean about whether or not he’s ready for something serious since he’s so young. He confirms that he’s not interested in anybody but her, and things get quite steamy between them.

The love triangle drama between Clare, Benoit and Christian is at an all-time high. Benoit is worried about where Clare stands. He admits that he’s falling fast for her, but when he asks if she sees a future between them, as well, she’s unable to commit. Obviously, Benoit is very upset about her hesitation, and he’s frustrated that she led him on by kissing him earlier in the week. Their conversation ends in tears and Benoit decides to head home.

Once Benoit leaves, Clare is still left in a tough spot. The day before, she ditched a hot tub date with Christian, and their confrontation about it gets tense. He’s pissed that she didn’t join him, and she’s pissed that he didn’t step up and say anything to her about it or try and pursue her. Clare storms off from their conversation in tears, and immediately regrets letting Benoit walk away.

At the rose ceremony, there are nine guys and 11 girls, so the men will be handing out roses and two girls will go home. The confirmed couples after the roses are given out are as follows: Courtney and Lily, Luke and Stassi, Jordan and Bibiana, Josiah and Aly, Dean and Lesley, Kevin and Ashley, Ben and Yuki, Michael and Tiffany, and Christian and Clare, who is unsure if she’ll accept the rose at first, but does in the end. That means Jenny and Rebecca are headed home.

