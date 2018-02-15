Azealia Banks Slams Cardi B After Mock NYFW Post: ‘You’re Too Fat To Walk The Runway’

Sigh. Once again, Azealia Banks went after Cardi B. This time, the controversial rapper decided to fat shame Cardi, mocking the ‘Bodack Yellow’ singer’s weight.

Yawn. Different day, same Azealia Banks. The 26-year-old went trolling on Feb. 14, according to The Shade Room. After Cardi B, 25, posted a goofy picture of her and Anna Wintour’s head on a pair of runway models – “Me and Anna Wintour Killin’ The Alexander Wang runway. The models couldn’t stand us” – Azealia reportedly chimed in. “You’re too fat to walk the runway honey. But keep promoting that single biiih. ANNA WINTOUR Ft. MEL B .. let them know you stan honey !!!”

Oh, which single is that? Could it be “Finesse,” the collab Cardi did with Bruno Mars, that’s currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100? Could it be “MotorSport,” the Migos track that features Cardi and Nicki Minaj? The song that has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks. Did Azealia mean G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” which featured versed by Cardi and A$AP Rocky? Hell, maybe Azealia was talking about “Bodack Yellow?” Despite being released on June 16, 2017, it’s still in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20, spending 32 weeks on the charts. Be specific, Ms. Banks.

This isn’t the only time Azealia went creeping through the comments section. When A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi posted a video of Cardi to his Instagram, Azealia spoke up, according to HipHopDX. “Ewww,” Banks wrote. “You’re getting unfollowed for posting this illiterate untalented rat. This bitch is not an artist if anyone needs to humble themselves. It’s her. Lol she got her teeth done last year and they are already yellow… truest definition of take the girl out of the hood but can’t take the hood out the girl.”

Cardi’s waistline has been on the mind of many people, as of late. After performing at the Maxim Party in Minneapolis during Super Bowl weekend, she reportedly turned down an invite to hang in the VIP room because she reportedly wanted to avoid a “party atmosphere.” Why? Supposedly, her rep told TMZ that she was “3-4 months” pregnant. Yet, when fans came demanding questions, especially over a certain photo, Cardi shut it down. “No, b*tch. I’m just getting fat. Let me be fat in peace.” Perhaps Azealia could follow that advice?

So, by continuing this pointless beef with Cardi, has Azealia burned through all that goodwill she earned by offering apologies to Beyonce and Nicki Minaj? Or has she put everyone on notice as to what to expect in 2018? It’s likely that the world will see a lot more of Ms. Banks this year. She’s releasing Fantasea II: The Second Wave, the follow-up to her 2012 debut mixtape, in March. She also has a brand new $1 million dollar record deal. “I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment,” she posted to Instagram on Jan. 30, according to PageSix. “I have a home again… I’m crying. The industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again.”

