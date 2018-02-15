Amy Schumer Is The Most Gorgeous Bride Ever In Romantic $5,500 Ball Gown

Blushing bride! Amy Schumer got married in a secret ceremony on Feb. 13, and she wore a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown — get the details below!

Surprise! Amy Schumer, 36, is married! She got hitched to chef and author Chris Fischer in Malibu, California on Feb. 13. She looked STUNNING wearing Monique Lhuillier’s Severine Chantilly Lace & Tulle Gown, which is $5,490.00 at Nordstrom! This is how the dress is described: “A beautiful ballgown of a dress embodies the pure romance of the day, starting with floral lace appliqués tumbling gracefully down a V-neck bodice suspended from delicate spaghetti straps and shaped to show off a small waist. A hint of pale color beneath a voluminous skirt of ethereal silk tulle adds a dramatic dimension — and unforgettable impression — to your walk down the aisle.” It is TRULY beautiful.

She looked so amazing at the beachside ceremony, with her hair pulled back and styled in loose waves. She posted photos from the wedding on her Instagram on Feb. 15, writing simply, “yep” and posted another message saying, “No I’m not pregnant” and “No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown” for gun safety, in light of another horrific school shooting, which happened on Feb. 14.

Famous guests at Amy’s nuptials included Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, David Spade, and of course, her BFF Jennifer Lawrence! Her sister Kim appeared to be a bridesmaid, wearing a pink dress with floral appliqués. Amy only confirmed her new relationship on Instagram on Feb. 11, sharing a photo booth kissing picture from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday. Dating rumors started swirling between the two in November 2017. I guess when you know, you know! See more pics from Amy’s wedding in the gallery!

