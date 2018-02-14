Teyana Taylor: 5 Things To Know About The Singer, Dancer & ‘Teyana & Iman’ Star

Here’s what you need to know about the stunning model/actress, Teyana Taylor, before her reality series, ‘Teyana & Iman’ hits TV!

1.) Teyana Taylor, 27, is a triple threat — singer, dancer and model. She skyrocketed to fame in 2016 for starring in Kanye West‘s music video, “Fade“. In the video, Teyana is covered in body oil and wearing nothing but a sports bra and thong underwear. We watch as she dances her way through a weight lifting gym. When the video ends, we see Teyana having hot, steamy sex with her husband, Iman Shumpert, in the shower. The video currently has over 90 million views on YouTube, as of the date this article was published.

2.) In 2015, Teyana delivered her daughter in the bathroom of her and Iman’s home. Yes, really! Teyana went into labor with their baby girl, Junie, three weeks earlier than expected on December 16, and thankfully Iman was there to help with the delivery. “Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head…it took two ten count pushes with my fiancé playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands,” Teyana wrote on Instagram when announcing the exciting news. “He handed her to me wrapped in our bath towel and wiped her face for me to see what LOVE really is. She has blown Christmas away! Our family is complete.” So sweet!

3.) ‘Teyana & Iman’ will premiere on Vh1 on February 19. The longtime couple are finally getting the reality treatment with their very own series! The show will reportedly document their lives as newlyweds raising their daughter, Junie. In a preview for the show, Iman revealed he looks forward to representing real “black love” on reality television — because the other shows he’s watching don’t seem “real” to him.

4.) Teyana’s first record deal was with Pharrell. It all went down in 2007 when she signed with Pharrell‘s Star Trak Entertainment. However, five years later in 2012 she asked to be released from her contract and was signed by Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. She’s not only worked with artists like Kanye, but also Usher, Chris Brown and Omarion over the years.

5.) She’s designing for major brands, too! In 2013, Teyana helped design her first pair of adidas sneakers. When the shoes were released it was reported that Teyana’s design were the fastest selling sneakers in the brand’s history!

