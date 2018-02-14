Nikolas Cruz: 5 Things To Know About The 19-Year-Old Confirmed Gunman In FL School Shooting

Nikolas Cruz has been arrested after opening fire on students at his high school in Florida, killing at least 17 and injuring dozens. Here’s what we know.

Around 2:40 p.m., 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida wearing a gas mask and carrying an AR-15 and several magazines of ammunition. He then methodically killed as many as 17 students and injuring over 50. He has since been captured by law enforcement as this shell-shocked community attempts to move forward. Here’s what’s been reported about the shooter thus far. Head here for more photos from this terrifying shooting.

1) Last year, Nikolas has been expelled from the very school he attacked. The reasons for his expulsion are murky. They have been defined as “disciplinary reasons.” And, according to law enforcement, a thorough search of his background and social media accounts has begun since the tragic shooting. And authorities have shared that he had shared some “very disturbing” things, according to the Daily Mail.

2) All signs point to a highly organized plan on the part of Nikolas. He arrived at the school just as class was letting out. It’s been reported that he pulled the fire alarm and then spent the next 2 hours walking a facility he knew every well, attacking students. Finally, around 4 p.m., it was reported that the shooter was into custody.

3) Following the tragic incident, students came forward to say that they suspected Nikolas would attempt something like this shooting. “A lot of people were saying it was going to be him,” Matthew Walking, a 17-year-old student at the school told WFOR-TV. “A lot of kids threw jokes around saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school. It turns out that everyone predicted it. That’s crazy… He was going class to class just shooting at random kids. Everything he posts [on social media] is about weapons. It’s sick.”

4) It wasn’t just students that feared what Nikolas might do. Teachers were also alerted about his behavior as a possible threat to the school. “We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Jim Gard told the Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students and I guess he was asked to leave campus.” Nikolas was in one of his math classes last year.

5) After being arrested, Nikolas was taken to a hospital where he was looked over. He is now reportedly being held in a secure location in a public building.

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

