Tyga Admits Kylie Split Felt Like Going ‘Through Fire’ & Reveals New Album Is About Breakup

Tyga, 28, revealed how he felt about putting his heart on the line in his former relationship with Kylie Jenner, 20, during an in-depth interview with Complex News on Feb. 14 and it turns out, his new album was inspired by the tough experience. When asked if he had any regrets or felt like his situation with Kylie almost ruined his career, Tyga pointed out the fact that if he hadn’t gone through those tough times, he wouldn’t have come up with his soon-to-be-released new album, Kyoto. “I wouldn’t have made this album,” he said. “I needed God to test me. I needed Him to put me through fire and make me feel, you know, what it’s like.” Tyga elaborated on how he felt like he was going through fire mentally and spiritually. “I think being through that, I learned a lot and I was able to really sit back and just analyze, like, where I want to be in 5, 10 years,” he further explained. “I put my heart on the table in front of the world.”

Further into the interview, Tyga went into details about his upcoming album, which features guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, and 24Hrs. “This is actually my heart in music,” he admitted. Although the spotlight was put on him while he was dating Kylie, the rapper doesn’t feel like he voluntarily exposed himself. “I didn’t really expose myself,” he explained. “I was just in a regular relationship.” Will he be more private when it comes to his next relationship? The talented star doesn’t feel like he should hold back for others. “At the end of the day, you can’t let nobody dictate your life,” he confidently said. “You gotta do what you feel and you can’t hold back based on what people are going to say.” Go, Tyga! After all the public scrutiny he’s endured, we definitely understand where he’s coming from.

Despite recent reports that Kylie giving birth to baby Stormi has been bothering Tyga, in the interview, he insisted he was doing fine these days and even joked around to one host that if he should look at his phone! Woah! Is he interacting with more ladies? Perhaps we’ll get the answer in a future album from Tyga!

Tyga’s new album, Kyoto, will be released on Feb. 16.

