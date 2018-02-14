T.I. ‘Really Turned On’ By Tiny’s Renewed Energy: Why Their Marriage Is On The ‘Right Track’

Happy Valentine’s Day to T.I. and Tiny Harris! HL learned the couple are ‘on the right track again’ & we couldn’t be happier for them! Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Looks like there’s nothing but love between T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42! We’re hearing the couple is doing great and that things are only going to keep getting better for them! “Tiny is super psyched about the future right now, her marriage to Tip is firmly back on the right track again, and the band’s new EP is about to be released,” a source close to the Xscape member tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny feels totally on her game right now, she’s absolutely loving life, and is completely re-energized. Tiny’s actually enjoying recording and performing even more this time round, and she feels blessed to be given this second chance to bask in the spotlight.” Yes!

“And it’s not just Tiny that’s on a high — Tip is falling back in love with Tiny all over again. Her renewed confidence and energy is a massive turn on for him,” our insider added. Eek! It’s amazing to hear how wonderful these two are doing since the “Who Can I Run To” singer was just reminded of a darker period in her relationship with the rapper. On Feb. 12, Tiny and Tip’s former fling Bernice Burgos, 37, both supported their mutual favorite designer Phillip Plein at his New York Fashion Week show. Thankfully, it appeared that there was no confrontation, but we can only imagine how awkward it must have been for them.

We can guess where that confidence T.I. loves so much is coming from though! After Kandi Burruss left the girl group for the second time, Tiny and the other two remaining members of Xscape, La Tocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, decided to make the most of the situation. How? By giving their band a new name! Xscape is now XSCAP3! They also signed with CAA for worldwide representation in all areas, according to Billboard. They’re joining the likes of Cardi B, Fetty Wap, Logic, and Tiny’s man, T.I., who are all repped by the label. The songstress celebrated the announcement of the new group name on Instagram. “Queen’n Up cause that Stock Up! #Xscap3 #MoneyMoves,” she captioned the Feb. 9 post. Get it, girl!

