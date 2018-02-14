Senator Chris Murphy Pleas For Gun Control After FL Shooting –The 18th School Attack In 2018

Sen. Chris Murphy of CT — the state which witnessed the horrendous Sandy Hook school shooting — made a plea for stricter gun control after the shooting in FL on Feb. 14.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, 44, took the Senate floor on Feb. 14 to emotionally speak out about the deadly shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and he begged lawmakers for better gun control to help prevent similar tragedies in the future. “We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else,” Murphy said. “This epidemic of mass slaughter, this scourge of school shooting after school shooting, it only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

This isn’t the first time Murphy expressed his desire for stricter gun laws. The Democrat has been speaking out about gun control for years and since he’s representing the state where the devastating 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place, it’s been one of his top priorities. The Florida shooting is already the 18th school shooting in the U.S. in 2018, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. Murphy took his time on the floor to further remind the Senate that school shootings like the ones in the U.S. don’t happen anywhere else. “This happens nowhere else other than the United States of America,” he said. “As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today. We pray for the families, for the victims. We hope for the best.”

Chris’ support for gun control made headlines back in 2016 when he launched the gun control filibuster and vowed to stay on the Senate floor for as long as it took for them to act. He stayed there for over 10 hours and into the evening, proving he’s extremely dedicated to the cause.

"We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else." Senator @ChrisMurphyCT makes an emotional appeal to lawmakers after Wednesday's school shooting at a Florida high school https://t.co/6Xsayd3PtL pic.twitter.com/zlXMHc1Pyi — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2018

