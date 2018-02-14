Is Cardi B Pregnant? She Reportedly Avoided Super Bowl Party Because She’s ‘3-4 Months’ Along

Is a baby on the way for Cardi B and Offset?! The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper avoided alcohol at all costs on Super Bowl weekend because she’s pregnant, according to a new report!

Cardi B is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to TMZ. The site claims that representatives for the rapper revealed the news to staff at an event over Super Bowl weekend. Here’s what apparently went down: Cardi performed at the Maxim Party in Minneapolis earlier this month, and was reportedly asked if she wanted to hang out at a party in the VIP room afterward. However, she reportedly turned down the offer to avoid being in a “party atmosphere” because she’s pregnant. TMZ’s source says that Cardi’s rep flat-out told the party staff that the 25-year-old is “3-4 months” along, which is why she wanted a more subdued setting. She reportedly hung out by the stage and drank water instead of hitting up the alcohol-filled bash.

Interestingly, it was right around Super Bowl weekend that Cardi was hit with a fan comment, questioning whether or not she was expecting. However, she fired back denying the claims. “No b****,” she wrote. “I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.” If Cardi is pregnant, that would explain a lot about her decision to stay with her fiancee, Offset, despite a cheating scandal at the end of 2017. Right around Christmas, videos surfaced that appeared to show the rapper with another woman just one month before he proposed to Cardi. Then, a woman came forward to claim she was pregnant with Offset’s child, which he has vehemently denied.

Cardi has consistently fired back at critics who called her out for staying with her man despite his infidelity, which neither she nor Offset has denied. The two have put on a united front in recent weeks, attending events together and appearing on social media, with Cardi still wearing the massive engagement ring Offset gave her. Could a baby be the reason!?

