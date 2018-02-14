Normani Kordei Teams Up With Khalid For First Release Outside Of Fifth Harmony — Hear ‘Love Lies’

Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed! Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei have teamed up for a steamy new duet, and you have to hear ‘Love Lies’ ASAP. Listen!

Normani Kordei, 21, and Khalid, 20, are a match made in heaven on “Love Lies,” a sexy new track from the romantic teen comedy-drama Love, Simon film soundtrack. Seriously, how good is it? Listen below!

“Sorry if it’s hard to catch my vibe,” Khalid sings on the opening verse of the heartfelt track. “Mmm I need a lover to trust, tell me you’re on my side.” Normani then comes in on the chorus, before totally slaying the second verse! The song is definitely a bop, with an R&B vibe and flawless vocals — not that we expected anything else!

Normani recently made waves among Harmonizers when news broke that she has signed a solo publishing deal, implying that a career outside of Fifth Harmony is definitely on her mind. While it’s likely the band won’t break up before its time, it’s clear that Normani is ready to pursue projects outside of the group! She absolutely kills it on this new track with Khalid, and we’re glad Normani is exploring her own sound these days. See more of Normani’s best pics.

Love, Simon is based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, and will star Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale. The Love, Simon soundtrack also features Bleachers, Troye Sivan, Amy Shark, Brenton Wood, The 1975 and more, so be sure to check it out when it drops on March 16 — the same day the movie hits theaters. You can watch the trailer here!

2/14 A post shared by Normani (@normanikordei) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Love Lies?” Tell us if you’re into it!