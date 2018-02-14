Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Weeks Off The Radar For Stunning & Sexy ‘Vogue’ Shoot: See Sneak Peek

Welcome back, Nicki Minaj! The stunning singer reappeared after a mysterious disappearance for a beautiful ‘Vogue’ photoshoot. See pics here!

Oh my god, Nicki Minaj looks so, so good! We’ve been missing Nicki something fierce after she suddenly went radio silent on social media without any warning. It seems like she’s been putting her time away from the spotlight to good use! Nicki took part in a beautiful photoshoot for Vogue that showcased the “new generation of designers,” modeling several Calvin Klein looks. They were so lucky that she even graced them with her presence!

Nicki totally owns the first look released from the shoot. The “No Frauds” artist stuns in a black and white photo showing her in a regal evening gown. Nicki poses with her hands resting on her thighs, her eyes closed to show off her dramatic winged eyeliner. The Calvin Klein dress is a unique, shiny fabric that almost looks like plastic. We’re truly in love.

Normally colored photos reveal that the dress is actually a brilliant ruby red. We love the giant bow around her neck. Nicki opened up to Vogue about her career as an ever-changing artist who frequently adds different looks and personas to her repertoire. That’s helped her in all aspects of her life, she says. “Transforming, to me, means changing for the better based on your experiences,” she told the magazine. “I’m equipped to be a better boss now.” This photoshoot is such a breath of fresh air, considering we were super worried about where she went! Fans even launched a campaign to figure out where she went! The reason’s pretty great, actually. She’s reportedly working on new music!

