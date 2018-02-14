Millie Bobby Brown Posts Sweet Message To Jacob Sartorius On Valentine’s Day — See Pic

Happy Valentine’s Day to Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius! The couple expressed their love with adorable Instagram messages. See the sweet pics here!

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means everyone’s Instagram feeds are filled with professions of love alongside affectionate photos. But there’s one post in particular that has our hearts melting: Millie Bobby Brown, 13, gave her boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, 15, the sweetest social media shoutout! The Stranger Things star shared a photo of her looking into the singer’s eyes with a caption that says, “Happy Valentine’s day J” with a heart emoji. Jacob responded with a photo of the couple on his Instagram story. “Happy valentine’s day to this beautiful girl.. i miss eating chick fil a with you every day. see you soon @milliebobbybrown,” he wrote. Aww, young love!

The couple first went public with their relationship on Jan. 19, when the actress shared a selfie of the two of them on her Instagram story. After the photo came out, a source close to Millie explained the dynamics of their blossoming relationship to HollywoodLife.com. “Millie and Jacob are super cute together, and they’re really crazy about each other, but they’re both still really young, and have really busy work schedules, so they don’t spend all their time in each other’s pocket,” the source said. Another insider told us that, “Millie’s relationship with Jacob is sweet, innocent, and totally appropriate for their age… they love each other’s personalities and just really like each other a lot.” We’re so happy to see they’re still going strong!

This has been quite an interesting week for Millie. Not only has she expressed love toward her Valentine, but she also attended Calvin Klein‘s NYFW show on Feb. 13. She rocked a varsity letter-inspired purple velvet skirt over a white turtleneck top for the event. She looked SO chic! Then, while sitting next to A$AP Rocky, she snuck a video of the rapper, but he caught her filming and smiled to the camera while putting up a peace sign. TBH, we don’t think we could love her any more! We hope she and her boyfriend have an amazing Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's day J ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST

