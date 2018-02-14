Maddie Mastro Vows To Come Back ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Disastrous Olympics Debut

She’s down, but she’s not out. Maddie Mastro failed to capture gold at the Winter Olympics, but the teenage snowboarding sensation promise that she will ‘rise’ again!

“The sun [will] rise again and I’ll try again,” Maddie Mastro, 17, tweeted on Feb. 14, following her disappointing end to her Olympic debut. Maddie crashed out three times in the women’s halfpipe, per Yahoo! Sports, causing her to finish dead last. Yet, she wasn’t going to let this setback stop her. “So many different emotions from today, and sadly it didn’t go my way. And that’s okay Props to the top three girls! [Chloe Kim, Jiayu Liu, Arielle Gold] Thank you [Kelly Clark] for being an amazing inspiration for me.”

“Emily Arthur, who would I dance with?” she said, citing how she and the 18-year-old Australian snowboarder celebrated their qualifying for the finals by having a groovy dance party in the South Korean snow. “Seriously though so proud of you. Now time to cheer for the rest of Team USA and all my other friends!! Thank you to all the support, your kind and positive messages mean more than you can imagine to me.”

“See you in 4 years Olympics!” she said at the end of the note. At age 17, it’s quite likely that she’ll be back on the slopes at the Beijing 2022 games. The Wrightwood, California native began skiing at the age of 2 and by age 6, she was carving up mountains while on a snowboard. “My earliest memory of snowboarding is actually of one of the weekends I was learning,” she told NBC Olympics. “I remember looking at my dad as he helped me turn from my heels to my toes. I was attracted to snowboarding because of the adrenaline rush I got when I was younger and hitting jumps and getting a feeling of flying.”

At least Maddie had a warm shoulder to lean on after this sad end at the Winter Olympics. She’s dating Miguel Porteous, 18, according to Hello Giggles, a New Zealander who’s competing in the Pyeongchang games. Miguel competes in the skiing halfpipe. The two seem to be making the long-distance work, though Maddie has indicated she wished they could somehow relocate Miguel’s home country closer to the U.S. “If New Zealand could stop taking you away that would be great,” she captioned a December Instagram photo. Awww. Here’s hoping she brings home the gold in four years!

