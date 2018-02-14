Kylie Jenner ‘Secretly Flattered’ To Know Tyga’s New Album Is About Her — How Will Travis React?

Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship may be a thing of the past, but that hasn’t stopped him from mentioning her in his music! We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on her reaction.

It looks like Tyga, 28, is pulling a total Taylor Swift by dedicating his latest album, Kyoto to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20. As we previously reported, Tyga explained to Complex News on Feb. 14 that his relationship with the reality TV star has really inspired his music. And, although Kylie has moved on and is now dating rapper Travis Scott, 25, she is honored by his gesture. “Kylie is well aware that Tyga’s new album is all about her. He’s been sending her lyrics for months. She’s secretly very flattered and proud, I mean she’s now got a whole album dedicated to her. That’s legend status,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Of course, this is super sweet and all, but we can’t help but wonder what Travis will think!

“But she can’t exactly admit to it or celebrate it right now. Travis and her are doing so good, and this is a massive sore spot for him. So far, Kylie and Travis aren’t fighting about this, but it could go either way,” the source continued. What a weird position to be in! Nevertheless, we can certainly understand why Kylie wants to keep her excitement under wraps. Kylie and Travis recently welcomed their first child together– Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and she’s adorable.

Since Stormi’s birth, Kylie and Travis’ relationship has blossomed. They have not only fallen deeper in love, they’re also thinking of having more kids, according to a source. Travis has proven that he’s completely committed to Kylie and their new baby, and it’s evident in Kylie’s “To Our Daughter” video, which shows Travis by her side throughout her entire pregnancy. As much as we hate to say it, it’s time for Tyga to move on. However, we will check out his new album once it’s released to listen for all the Kylie references.

