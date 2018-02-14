Kylie Jenner Posts A Black Heart On IG For Valentine’s — Missing Travis Scott On Romantic Day?

Kylie Jenner included a black heart in a cryptic Instagram caption on Valentine’s Day! Is she sending a message to Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, have been co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, but Kylie shared a bizarre Instagram message on Feb. 14 that has us thinking they might not be together on the most romantic day of the year!

Kylie posted a mirror selfie on Valentine’s Day, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and showing off her legs in a pair of high-heeled boots. “Vday,” she wrote in the caption, along with a black heart emoji. So was Kylie just coordinating the color of the emoji with her outfit…or is she feeling a bit glum? The only other reference to V-Day that Kylie has made today is an earlier tweet about a Kylie Cosmetics sale — meaning, she hasn’t posted about any flowers or other presents.

While there’s no reason to believe Kylie and Travis are fighting right now, there is a possibility that he’s not with his baby mama today. Tomorrow, he’s set to appear at OHM Nightclub in Los Angeles, CA as part of All Star Weekend 2018. So he could be busy getting ready for the show! But perhaps he’ll pull off a Valentine’s Day surprise for Kylie this evening. The day is young, right? See more pics of celebs on Valentine’s Day here.

Check out Kylie’s Valentine’s Day post:

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis are celebrating Valentine’s Day together? Or do you feel like Travis might not be around today? Let us know in the comments!