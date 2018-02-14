Khloe Kardashian Devastated Tristan Thompson Flirts Around & Won’t Marry, Claims Report

After Khloe Kardashian said Tristan Thompson was ‘The One,’ a new report is claiming the basketball player is a huge flirt that isn’t ready to settle down.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, seem incredibly happy together, but a new report is claiming otherwise. “Khloe is unhappy about the fact that Tristan is still friendly with [Jordan Craig],” a source told InTouch about the reality star’s feelings about her boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend. To be fair, the basketball player has a 1-year-old child with Jordan, so it’s not surprising that they’d be on good terms. But apparently Tristan caring for his first baby mama “really bothers Khloe,” a friend of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told the magazine. “She’s devastated over the whole situation. She cries all night, doesn’t leave the house and now she’s vowing to raise the baby alone.” Wow, ok.

The dramatic report didn’t stop there, though. The source goes on to say that when the Cleveland Cavaliers player is in his team’s city and his girlfriend is home in LA, “he acts like a single man” and “flirts like crazy.” He also apparently doesn’t want to move in with his pregnant girlfriend and “is nowhere near ready to get married to Khloe.” But marriage isn’t actually that big of a deal for Khlo. In Sept. 2017, a source told Us Weekly that “Khloe hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby.”

Of course, this source’s information totally contradicts everything the couple have expressed publicly about their relationship that began in Aug. 2016. In a sweet post on her website, Khloe gushed about her man on Feb. 13. “I knew Tristan was the one very quickly—I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” she revealed. She went on to explain how they had “very in-depth conversations” to make sure they were on the same page about their family and religious values. It definitely looks like this pair have built their romance on a solid foundation of love, respect and trust, so we’re not really sure what to make about this insane new report. With Koko expecting her first child with the athlete in late March or early April, we’d much rather believe their love is built to last.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Tristan and Khloe’s relationship