Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Passionate’ 1st Kiss With Tristan: ‘I Never Want To Forget’ It

A first kiss can be scary! Even celebrities like Khloe Kardashian admitted to being nervous when kissing boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the first time!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, may find it hard to keep her hands off Tristan Thompson, 26, these days, but there was a time when she too nervous to even kiss him! When thinking back on when they first locked lips, Khloe described the moment as extraordinary. “I was so nervous. I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out, and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. I forgot what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen — in front of everyone,” Khloe said in a post published to her Khloe With A K app on Feb. 14. Can you imagine being in that room?!

“I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment,” Khloe continued. What a fairytale! Although we are uncertain of when this amazing moment took place, it’s safe to say it’s been smooth sailing ever since. After dating for a little over a year, Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together. After teasing fans for months, KoKo finally announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20, and we couldn’t be happier for her! The announcement came in the form of an Instagram post, showing Tristan’s hands wrapped around her beautiful baby bump.

We’re so excited that Khloe has found her love, and it’s clear they’re in it for the long haul because the Revenge Body star has called him the one! As we previously reported, Khloe shared on her app “I knew Tristan was the one very quickly — I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone.” Now, that’s a tear jerker. Happy Valentine’s Day, Khloe and Tristan!

