Kendall Jenner Calls Her Mom In The Middle Of An Anxiety Attack: ‘It’s An Emergency’

Kendall Jenner’s anxiety is at an all-time high during Fashion Week, and she calls Kris Jenner in a panic! So does she have to go to the hospital? Watch the intense ‘KUWTK’ clip.

Kendall Jenner, 22, suffers from an anxiety attack on the Feb. 18 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and your heart will wrench when you see her mom Kris Jenner, 61, leave a meeting to answer her daughter’s desperate call. Watch the new clip above.

Kris is in a meeting with Kim Kardashian, 37, when Kendall calls her. “Is it urgent?” Kris asks. “It’s an emergency,” Kendall replies. As Kris questions Kendall about how she’s feeling, Kim makes a joke back in the meeting: “That’s why she has psoriasis. Every kid has an emergency, every day.”

“Have you eaten something?” Kris asks Kendall. “Do you want me to come take you to the hospital? I’m going to come get you,” she continues. “I’ll be there in fifteen minutes.” But Kendall hangs up to talk to Caitlyn Jenner, 68, who is calling on the other line, and we’re shown a flashback to the model talking about how flying on airplanes gives her anxiety.

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself worked up,” Kris says in a confessional. “Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week…Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.” Catch up on the best moments from Season 14 of KUWTK.

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

