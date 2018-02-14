Julianne Hough Dyes Hair Red After Wanting Hair Makeover For 6 YEARS

RED HOT! Julianne Hough, known for her gorgeous blonde hair, is now a red head! See her dramatic hair makeover right here! Click below.

Now THAT’S a makeover! Julianne Hough, 29, debuted her new hue on Valentine’s Day, February 14! She showed off her red hot hair color and wrote on Instagram, “I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me…and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it! 🙌🏼 Thank you to @ambahhh for making my hair dreams come true!”

She got the change done at her go-to salon, celeb fave Nine Zero One. Amber Maynard was the stylist behind the gorgeous change! We absolutely LOVE this new look on Julianne! She has so much spunk and personality — red totally suits her, on all levels! Her skin tone looks perfect with this new hue! Her eyebrows were dark and defined, and she kept her lips neutral as she showed off her new look. Love, love, love!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Julianne Hough’s red hair makeover?