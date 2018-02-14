Gal Gadot Reveals Why It Was Crucial For Wonder Woman To Be The ‘Glue’ Of ‘Justice League’

In honor of the digital release of ‘Justice League,’ HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip of Gal Gadot talking about Wonder Woman’s important role. Watch now!

“For me, it was really important that she would be the glue of the team, that we would track the same character that we established in the Wonder Woman movie,” Gal Gadot, 32, says in our EXCLUSIVE clip. “One of the most beautiful qualities are the fact that she just cares for people in the most sincere way, so I made a point out of the importance of Diana being this glue to the team, that she would make each and every one of them, even if it’s in small moments, feel stronger and loved and capable.” Gal stars alongside Ben Affleck, 45, as Batman, Henry Cavill, 34, as Superman, Ezra Miller, 25, as The Flash, Ray Fisher, 30, as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa, 38, as Aquaman in the 2017 movie. As the only female superhero on the team, it was crucial for Wonder Woman to have a key role.

“The Justice League is far bigger than Diana, but for me, I think that the most magical moments are the ones even when the stakes are really high and there’s so much tension and there’s no time and the pace is going forward really quick that she finds a moment to make them feel better. To make them feel capable,” Gal continues. The standalone Wonder Woman was released months before Justice League hit theaters. The film and Gal’s performance was praised by critics, and Patty Jenkins, 46, made history as the first female director of a live action comic book superhero movie that was released in theaters. Wonder Woman was the third highest-grossing movie of 2017 in the U.S. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to be released in late 2019.

Justice League is available on Digital now. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released March 13.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Justice League? Let us know!