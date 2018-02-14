Fifth Harmony Cancels Australian Tour & Fans Are Convinced A Breakup Is About To Happen

Fifth Harmony has sadly canceled their 2018 Australian tour, and fans are speculating that the group is on the verge of a split!

Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) won’t be heading to Australia for their 2018 tour due to “scheduling requirements,” according to promoter TEG Live, and Harmonizers are absolutely devastated! See the official statement below, and if you had tix to the shows, you can find out how to get your money back. Such a bummer.

So does this mean a breakup is imminent? Well, on one hand, 5H has had difficulties with scheduling shows Down Under before. They were supposed to embark on a four-city tour to Australia in the autumn of 2017, but it was postponed until March 2018, because of “a change in scheduling.” Unfortunately, it looks like it’s not going to happen anymore, since the tour has been canceled — not postponed again! See more of Fifth Harmony’s hottest pics here.

That being said, some fans are convinced that this spells the end of Fifth Harmony. “Expect a 5H disbandment message in the next couple months,” one person commented on Reddit. “I just think they’re done as a group. i was surprised they even set up an australian tour in the first place,” another agreed. “They’re really about to disband. They should’ve still performed for Aus harmonizers one last time,” wrote one fan. You can check out more tweets below.

Meanwhile, Lauren and Normani have made headlines for signing solo deals. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

I'm so sorry australian harmonizers, you don't deserves that! — ᴺᴷEmmanuel LOVE LIES (@fckznormani) February 14, 2018

How much y’all wanna bet they cancelled the tour for so and so? Why cancel and almost sold out concert? 🤔 — kayla_B (@rih_kay) February 14, 2018

Fifth harmony are gonna break up how do I prepare myself for this — cel (@hxrmonyddl) February 14, 2018

