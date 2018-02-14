Drake Bell Is Completely Naked In His NSFW Video That’s Steaming Up Valentine’s Day

Drake Bell just won Valentine’s Day 2018. His racy music video for his single ‘Rewind,’ is way better than a box of chocolates. Take a look!

Drake Bell, 31, is no longer that hilarious teenager from Drake & Josh. And by the looks of his new music video, he is a grown man. Drake treated fans to the ultimate V-Day gift when he released the music video for his song “Rewind” on Vevo. The single should definitely be added to everyone’s date night playlist because it’s hot! The video shows the former Nickelodeon star in the middle of a steamy hookup with a gorgeous blonde, and it certainly lives up to its title because all we want to do is press rewind! In addition to the racy video, Drake posted a NSFW photo of himself on Instagram wearing absolutely nothing at all. The Instagram captioned, “@people x Rewind #strippedtour link in bio” shows Drake completely naked, using his hand to cover up his private area, and we have no complaints. In fact, we had no idea he was such a hunk!

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Drake took to Instagram to show us what he’s got. Back in January, the singer posted a shirtless mirror selfie. He captioned the post, “Getting ready for the show!!”, but of course we could only focus on his six pack abs. Kim Kardashian, 37, the queen of topless selfies, would be so proud! Aside from the nude pics, Drake will be embarking on a pretty extensive tour, Drake Bell STRIPPED, kicking off on March 14. So maybe all of the hot selfies were just promotion? “It’s really dope. We’re going around to all of these different spots in the States; some are little pop up shows, some are big shows. It’s like Drake Bell unplugged. I love it. I’m just constantly trying to push out content, you know? Keep records coming, keep videos coming, something new,” Drake said in an interview with Rogue Magazine.

2018 is clearly going to be a big year for Drake, and we couldn’t be more excited for him! Some of the states on the tour include Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Ohio. Sounds fun, right?

