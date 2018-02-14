Chelsea Handler Slams Marco Rubio & GOP After FL Shooting: ‘You All Have Blood On Your Hands’

Chelsea Handler is calling out Republicans and their stance on gun control in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting.

After news broke that at least 17 students were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14, many celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin, and Chelsea Handler, 42, took to Twitter to express their sorrow. While most of the stars shared that they were heartbroken, Chelsea’s tweet suggested that a certain political party is to blame for the tragedy. “We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands,” Chelsea tweeted. With already 18 school shootings in 2018, we certainly agree that something must be done, and our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families.

It’s possible Chelsea’s tweet was in response to Marco Rubio in particular. Following the shooting, the Florida Senator warned against blaming gun control laws because it was unclear on how the massacre occurred. “I think it’s important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there was some law that we could have passed that would have prevented it. And there may be, but shouldn’t we at least know the facts?” Marco said on Fox News. He feels using the shooting as a way to bring up gun control is both unfair and inappropriate. Nevertheless, we can understand why celebrities like Chelsea and other senators are begging for gun law changes. After all, 20 innocent people were injured/killed because one person was allowed to bring a gun into a school.

Lately, Chelsea has been extremely focused on activism. In 2017, the comedian announced she will be devoting more of her time to political issues following President Donald Trump’s shocking election. Good for her, right? “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For those reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that significance to me,” Chelsea said in a statement posted to Twitter on Oct. 18, 2017.

In dark times, it’s always hopeful to see celebrities using their platform to invoke change. Although Chelsea is only one person, her influence reaches a lot of people. As for the students of Marjory High, justice has been served. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who reportedly used to be a student at the school, is in police custody. Of course this doesn’t make of for the lives that are lost, but it’s comforting to see the justice system acting quickly.

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea Handler’s tweet on the Florida shooting? Let us know your thoughts below!